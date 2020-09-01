Funeral service for Mr. Charles Hyatt, 61, of Steele, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Charles Bellew officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Deermans Chapel Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until time of the service at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery.

Mr. Hyatt passed away on August 28, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Frances Hyatt; sister, Wanda Hyatt; and grandson, Sawyer Hutchens.

Left to cherish his memories are his daughters, Bridget (Jared) Wise and Lindsey (Jesse) Hutchens; grandchildren, Alyssa Wise and Levi Hutchens; sister, Debra Hyatt; brothers, Berlin (Sue) Hyatt and James (Mary) Hyatt; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Charles was a lifelong resident of Steele. He worked at AAA Plumbing and Pottery in Attalla. He loved to fish, hunt, spend time with his family and watch Alabama Football.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Special thanks to Encompass Hospice and caregivers, Jan and Beth.

