Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Charles Irish Payne Obituary
Private graveside services will be held for Mr. Charles Irish Payne, 76, of McCalla, who died Monday. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by parents, Isabelle and William Payne; brothers, Bobby Payne and Ronnie Payne; sister-in-law, Nancy Payne; stepson, Curtis Carlson; and grandson, Christian Carlson.
Mr. Payne is survived by wife, Sarah Payne; 2 daughters, Teresa (Jimmy) Mize and Lisa (Tony) Irby; 2 stepdaughters, Pam Patton and Vickie Dawson; stepson, Scott (Lori) Carlson; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister, Helen Salvador.
Special thanks to caregiver Tammy Dawson.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 15, 2020
