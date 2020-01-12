|
Charles Melvin Bowen, 88, of Kissimmee, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
Melvin, as all family and friends knew him, was born in Gadsden on Jan. 7, 1931 to Fred and Myrtle (Driver) Bowen. He graduated from Gadsden High School. Melvin was proud to be a 20-year veteran of the United States Air Force. After serving his country, he obtained his accounting degree at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines. Returning to the U.S., he was employed at and retired from Pacific Bell Yellow Pages. He enjoyed dancing and singing.
Melvin is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Herna; his daughters, Rita, Loida, Diana, Salina, Wilita, Carlene and the late Michelle; his sons, Roger Dale (Kathy), Jerel Jordan (Melissa) and the late Ronnie Lee; his sisters, the late Doris Hale and the late Peggy (Arthur Herbert Jr.) Powers; his brothers, Wayne Bowen and Larry Bowen; his 24 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his numerous nieces and nephews.
Melvin will be missed immensely by his loving family and friends.
The family received friends on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at the Osceola Memory Gardens Funeral Home Chapel in Poinciana, Florida.
A funeral service was held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Kissimmee, Florida.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 12, 2020