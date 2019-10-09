|
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Crestwood Cemetery for Mr. Charles "Len" Mize, 60, of Southside, who died Monday. Pastor Bert Broome will officiate. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Len will be remembered as a loving father, son and family man. He was a member of the first graduating class of Litchfield High School. Len loved hunting, fishing and Alabama Football. "Roll Tide" He was referred to as the "Best Bass Fisherman Ever"…if you didn't believe it, just ask him. He was loved and will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by mother, Della Joyce Broome Mize; grandparents, B.H. "Bogie" Mize and Margaret Ailene Mize, James William Broome and Alice Vivian Broome.
He is survived by children, Hunter and Danielle Mize; father, Charles H Mize; sister, Sherry (Brad) Atchley; brothers, Jimmy (Teresa) Mize and Steve Mize; nephew, Jimmy Mize; nieces, Candy Mize, Codi Hilburn, Alexandra White; great-nephews, Dalton and Parker Mize; great-nieces, Jaycie and Harper Hilburn and Haylynn and Stella Mize.
Special thanks to the SICU staff at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 9, 2019