Graveside funeral service for Mr. Charles Morgan, 90, of Hokes Bluff, will be held at 9:30 a.m. July 28, 2020, at Young's Chapel Cemetery with Brother Eddie Gooch officiating the service. Burial will follow the service.
Mr. Morgan passed away on July 26, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Seaborn A. and Laveda Morgan; his brother, Jack Morgan; his sisters, Helen Mobley, Betty Ford, Doris Moyers and Myrtle Yancey.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife and lifelong love of 70 years, Clustell Ford Morgan; his three children, Pam Brown (Mike), Randy Morgan (Annette), and Keith Morgan (Tiffaney); four grandchildren, Lance Young (Teena), Taylor Morgan (Erin), Ashley Brown Mathews, and Ford Morgan; three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Young, Dean Morgan, and Ella Mathews; sisters, Marguerite Handley and Katherine Buchanan; special niece, Ann Heard; and many other cousins, nieces and nephews.
Charles graduated from Hokes Bluff High School in 1949 and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1950. He married his high school sweetheart, Clustell, that same year at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida.
Shortly after the birth of his first child, Charles was assigned to the 8th Fighter Bomber Wing in Korea, where he served as military policeman during the Korean War from 1952-1953. Charles then returned to his beloved hometown of Hokes Bluff. Charles was a loyal employee of Goodyear Tire & Rubber for 34 years before his retirement in 1991.
Charles was well-known for his love for Hokes Bluff and Auburn athletics, and for his endless volunteerism. Charles played football at Hokes Bluff, followed by his two sons, grandson, and great-grandson. He was a founding member of the Hokes Bluff Quarterback Club in 1955, volunteered as a peewee football coach, baseball coach, and started and coached the first Junior Varsity football team for Hokes Bluff. He continued to be an active volunteer of the Hokes Bluff Athletic Club from 1955 until shortly before his death, while never wanting recognition in any way.
His genuine smile brightened every space he occupied, mostly when helping others. He gave generously and anonymously in more ways than most could ever imagine. Charles was known for his incredible memory of all Hokes Bluff and Auburn football games dating back to 1948, which he documented in his personal journal. This journal included scores and key plays from his beloved teams, Auburn and Hokes Bluff.
Charles was a member of Hokes Bluff First United Methodist Church, and was baptized in his profession of faith in his late 70s, ensuring we all knew it was never too late to accept Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior. He had a passion for fishing, gardening, and served his family, country, community, and the Lord.
Pallbearers will be Lance Young, Taylor Morgan, Dean Morgan, Mayor Scott Reeves, Coach Mike Robertson, and Stanley Kidd. Herbert Buice and Mark Busby will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
The family would like to express gratitude to Jay Beggs, longtime family friend and caregiver at Amedisys Hospice Care; Dr. Asif Kaleem and Dr. Iyer.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hokes Bluff Athletic Club or Hokes Bluff First United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"