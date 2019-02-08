|
Charles Parton, Attalla, passed away on the morning of Jan. 20, 2019, at home in his sleep. Mr. Parton was 85 years old.
A lifelong resident of Northeast Alabama, Mr. Parton was the son of Thomas and LouCinda (Smith) Parton, both preceding him in death. Mr. Parton served his country during the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Army and spent much of his adult life working in repair and installation of heating and refrigeration units and over the road transportation. Mr. Parton was an incredibly intelligent, mechanically-minded man loved dearly by his family. An endless advocate of education, he was a devoted supporter of the University of Alabama. As he always told his daughters, "An education is the one thing no one can ever take from you."
He is preceded in death by his two older brothers, Lamar (Bettye) and T.H. (Iris) Parton.
Mr. Parton is survived by his wife of over 58 years, Donna, and their two daughters, Renea Parton Conaway (Delane) and Charla Parton (James Horen).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any remembrances be made via donations in Mr. Parton's name to the Alabama chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or to the University of Alabama's College of Communication.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 8, 2019