Funeral services will be 2 p.m. today at Crestwood Chapel for Mr. Charles R. Hall, 91, of Gadsden, who died Monday. Reverend Mat Alexander will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Charles was born in Marshall County to Bertha and W.M. Hall. He graduated from Albertville High School and married Margaret Peeples in 1952. His love for the car business started at an early age, and he and his father bought and hauled many cars before establishing C. Hall Motors, where he worked for many years.
Charles was a Christian and member of First Baptist Church of Gadsden.
He is survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations may be made to The Salvation Army.
Honorary pallbearers are Bobby Green, Matt Green, Kevin Reeves, Randall Reeves, Lavon Riley, Randy Hammonds and Johnny McBurnett.
Special thanks to Alacare Hospice, Visiting Angels and Ellen Riley.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service today at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 21, 2019