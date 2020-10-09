Celebration of Life service for Charles R. "Bobby" Otwell, 69, of Glencoe, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Mayor Scott Reeves and Greg Roberts officiating the service. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of the service at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery.
Mr. Otwell passed away on October 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Sr. and Frances Otwell; sister, Darlene Whitt; and Josh Medlock.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Gina Junkins Otwell; children, Dustin Blake (Emily) Otwell, Jamie Lynn Otwell, Daryl Blaine (Abbie) Otwell, and Daniel Brett (Beth) Otwell; grandchildren, Kelsee Alexis, Dylan Blake, Tuesday, and Bae Bae Otwell; sisters, Pam Lumpkin and Renee Park; close friends, Greg Roberts, Mayor Scott Reeves, Kyler Robertson, Rob Anderson, Tony and Kathy Armstrong, Jojo and Beth Cothran, Doug Barton; and all past ball players from Hokes Bluff.
Bobby's friends gave him nicknames he would be recognized by, such as: Red, Chief, B A, Double Check, and Bobby Jack.
Since 1986, Bobby coached Babe Ruth Baseball in Hokes Bluff. He was a member of Railroad Ave. Baptist Church. He graduated from Gadsden High School in 1969. He was a wholesale car dealer. He loved everyone and was loved by everyone who knew him. He will be greatly missed.
Family request live plants only, or donations can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(stjude.org
).
Family request everyone who comes to dress casual.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
