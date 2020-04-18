Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Fordham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Richard Fordham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Richard Fordham Obituary
Charles Richard Fordham, 69, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Mr. Fordham attended Gadsden High School and Jacksonville State University, where he earned a B.A. He was self-employed and loved Alabama football and NASCAR.
He was preceded in death by his youngest son, Dallas Fordham; and his parents, Charles and Barbara Fordham.
The family would like to issue a special thanks to the staff at Meadowood, and the doctors and staff at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -