Charles Richard Fordham, 69, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Mr. Fordham attended Gadsden High School and Jacksonville State University, where he earned a B.A. He was self-employed and loved Alabama football and NASCAR.
He was preceded in death by his youngest son, Dallas Fordham; and his parents, Charles and Barbara Fordham.
The family would like to issue a special thanks to the staff at Meadowood, and the doctors and staff at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 18, 2020