Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Charles Richard Lumpkin, 70, of Hokes Bluff, who passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Pastor Eddie Gooch will officiate. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Richard's interests were football (Alabama), hunting, and Antique Allis Chalmers Tractors. He was a member of the Hokes Bluff First United Methodist Church.
He is preceded in death by his father, J.C Lumpkin; mother, Pearl Lumpkin; brothers, Gene and George Lumpkin; sisters, Shirley Thompson, Era Mae St. George and Wanda Minter.
He is survived by his sons, Scott (Jessica) Lumpkin, Cole (Shasta) Lumpkin; grandchildren, Karina, Baleigh, Austin, Travis, Brody, Sydney, Ryan and Lexi; great grandchild, Callie and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Amedysis Hospice.
Flowers will not be accepted you may send a live plant or donate to .
The family will receive friends 1-3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 6, 2019