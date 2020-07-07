Charles Rousher Marshall, 86, of Gadsden, AL, passed away at Gadsden Regional Medical Center on July 3, 2020. Charles was born in Greene County, TN, on January 25, 1934. He attended Clinton High School and then the University of Tennessee (UT), where he majored in Industrial Management and was a member of the SAE fraternity. He later earned a Master's from the University of Alabama. Charles married his childhood sweetheart, LaVerne Cooper, in 1955. After graduating from UT in 1955, Charles and LaVerne settled in Gadsden, AL, where he worked for Goodyear until his retirement in 1989. He served in the Army from 1956 to 1958.

Charles answered the Lord's call to be a minister in the United Methodist Church while employed at Goodyear. He joyfully and faithfully served as a minister over the years at various congregations, including McNutt, Sand Rock, Samuel's Chapel, Red Hill and Clear Creek. Charles loved to sing hymns, visit with his parishioners and spoil his grandchildren, who can fondly recall many beach trips and trips to the mountains with Mema and their Poppy. His infectious laughter and joyous spirit overflowed from a deep faith and love for Jesus.

Charles was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Marshall; and his mother, Pearl Marshall; as well as by his older brother, JD Marshall.

He is survived by his wife, LaVerne Cooper Marshall; and two children, Margaret Wickersham (Brian) and Charlotte Cooper (Jackie). He was Poppy to five grandchildren: Marshall Wickersham (Mallory); Charlotte Clare Norris (Blake); Jackson, Margaret Anne and Knox Cooper.

Charles is now experiencing what he longed for above all else – to be in the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ while worshiping and praising Him forever.

A service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8 at Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory in Attalla, AL, with visitation from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Red Hill United Methodist Church.

