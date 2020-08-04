1/1
Charles T. Shaw Jr.
1928 - 2020
Funeral services were held Monday, August 3, 2020, for Charles T. Shaw Jr., 91, Attalla, who died Saturday, August 1, 2020. Rev. Earl Mitchell officiated. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of arrangements.
Charles was born August 28, 1928, in Atlanta, GA. He served honorably in the United States Air Force from 1950-1954. Mr. Shaw graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology with a bachelor's degree in ceramic engineering. His career spanned across the country from Cleveland, OH, to Chattanooga, TN, and he finished his career in Attalla, AL, working for over 25 years for AAA Plumbing Pottery. Charles was a faithful believer in Jesus Christ, and he lived with great integrity. He was a beloved member of First Baptist Church of Attalla, where he served in many capacities. He was an avid bicyclist and ballroom dancer. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and he will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Sr. and Annie Shaw; and sister, Mary Shaw.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Norma Jean Shaw; children, Tom (Aranya) Shaw and Beth (John) O'Rourke; grandchildren, Ben Shaw, Elizabeth Shaw, Greyson Cranford, Lauren Cranford, and Samuel Cranford; sister, Betty Fortner; and numerous extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Attalla, 607 Fifth St. NW, Attalla, AL 35954.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
