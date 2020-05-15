|
Funeral service for Charlie Dewayne Butler McGatha, 16, of Hokes Bluff, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel. The burial will follow the service at 1880 Tom Cat Road, at his home. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Charles passed away on May 13, 2020.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Cecil McGatha and Ashley Butler; brothers and sisters, Glen McGatha, Dale McGatha, Lisa Helms McGatha, Johnny W. McGatha; aunts and uncles, Jewell Higgins, Allison Hauser (Rowe) Clark, Charles (Wanda) McGatha, Liz (Glen) Gidley, Wynette (James) Norris and Lamar McGatha; cousins, Avery Clark, Kaitlyn McGatha, Keith (April) McGatha, Junior McGatha, Josh, Kevin, Samantha McGatha, Travis, Darlene Higgins, Angie McGatha, Chris Gidley, Tony and Larry Simpson, Heather Helms, Matt Helms, Adam Chapman; lots of great-aunts and uncles; and good friend, Mr. Will Farley.
Charlie was well thought of at Hokes Bluff High School. He loved riding his four-wheeler; he also had lots of friends. He loved hunting and fishing and loved everyone he had a chance to meet.
Pallbearers will be Rowe Clark, Bubba Brand, David J. Buttram, Edward Hill, Tracy Turner, Darrin Jarrells, Dalton Pollard, Jager Elliott and Devan Elliott.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 15, 2020