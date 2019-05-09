|
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Village Chapel for Charlie King, age 72, of Gadsden, who passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Reverends Larry Alderson and Craig Carroll will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. King retired from Gulf State Steel after 25 years of service and later worked for the City of Glencoe.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann "Pat" King.
He is survived by his daughters, Sharon (Amanda Warren) King and Kelley (Jeff Prickett) King; grandchildren, Erica Dillaha and Brett Matthew; great-grandchildren, Aalyiah Holder, Brett Matthew Bailey Jr., Emma Dillaha and Zeke Dillaha; sister, Edith Powell; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy King, J.C. Quarles, Glenn Garner, Craig Carroll, Ricky King and Rocky King.
The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 9, 2019