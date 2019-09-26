Home

Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 546-0432
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Deliverance Temple Church of the Living God
779 Strozier St.
Roanoke, AL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Deliverance Temple Church of the Living God
779 Strozier St.
Roanoke, AL
View Map
Bishop Charlie Louis Wilkes


1933 - 2019
Bishop Charlie Louis Wilkes Obituary
Celebration of Life for Bishop Charlie Louis Wilkes will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Deliverance Temple Church of the Living God, 779 Strozier St., Roanoke, AL; Pastor Michael Goss, Pastor; Apostle Fred Bell, Officiant. Interment will follow at Skyview Memorial Cemetery. Viewing will be held noon until 5 p.m. Friday at the church.
Bishop C.L. Wilkes finished his race and gained victory on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the age of 86. He joins in the realms of glory his wives, Shirley Ann Harris Wilkes, Mildred Wilkes; children, Norma Jean (Tina), Charles, Charlie Jr.; siblings, Johnny, Rufus, Hamp and Jessie.
Those left to celebrate his legacy and victory in the Lord Jesus Christ are his wife, Brenda Joyce Wilkes, Roanoke, AL; seven children, Curtis (Tawania) Buggs, Gadsden, AL, Lola Gray, Birmingham, AL, Johnnie Mae (Eddie) Henderson, Kelley (Mark) Phillips, Sara (Rodney) Houston, Dorothy (Brian) Armstrong, all of Roanoke, AL, Syretta (Ronald) Revels, Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Curtis Buggs Jr., Kim Buggs, Lea (Ryan) Threatt, Jared Buggs, Curtavius Buggs, Curtwan Buggs, Cayla Buggs, all of Gadsden, AL; 19 more grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; two stepsons; three step-grandchildren; a host of sons and daughters in the gospel, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust." www.adams-buggs.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 26, 2019
