Graveside Service for Mr. Charlie W. Pace, 89, Gadsden, will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. today at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Gadsden.
He is survived by his daughters, Patricia (Richard) Harvey, Linda (Marcus) Mason, Joyce (John) Stephens, Janice Carlisle, Mary (Roger) Jones and Betty Joyce; sister, Freddie (Fred) Fierison; brother, Joe Ferris; seven grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Christian Memorial Funeral Home Directing, 205-338-4463, "Final Care Professional"
www.christianmemorialfh.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 12, 2020.