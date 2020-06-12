Charlie W. Pace
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charlie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graveside Service for Mr. Charlie W. Pace, 89, Gadsden, will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. today at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Gadsden.
He is survived by his daughters, Patricia (Richard) Harvey, Linda (Marcus) Mason, Joyce (John) Stephens, Janice Carlisle, Mary (Roger) Jones and Betty Joyce; sister, Freddie (Fred) Fierison; brother, Joe Ferris; seven grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Christian Memorial Funeral Home Directing, 205-338-4463, "Final Care Professional"
www.christianmemorialfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Georgia National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Christian Memorial Funeral Home
108 Cogswell Avenue
Pell City, AL 35125
205-338-4463
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 11, 2020
I remember him when I was very young my dad work for him in gadsden al. His name was Ham Veal Henry sorry for your loss he was very nice to me.
Shirl Coleman
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved