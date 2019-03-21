|
Charlotte Ann Davis, age 61, of Gadsden, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
Charlotte was self-employed as a beautician in Centre, AL. Some of her talents included photography, painting, and crafting. She loved nature, animals, her family, friends, and clientele. She was a kind and caring woman, and was loved and adored by the many lives she touched.
Charlotte was born on April 4, 1957, to Johnny Mack and Mary Nell Hall. On April 25, 1975, she married Mark Betterton, who has since passed on. They went on to have two children, Brandon (Jonna) and Jenni (Joel) Betterton. Her legacy lives on through her seven grandchildren, Haylee (Terry), Braden, Lexi, Jake, Jace, Bailey, and Evie; one great-granddaughter, Rylee.
She leaves behind a twin sister, Charlene (Gary) Whitefield; three brothers, Mike (Gina), David (Trudy), and Bryan (Taryn); many nieces, nephews, and a host of cousins; special extended friends and family including Kent Back, Carrie Hagen, Jamie Rose, and Keith Davis.
Very special thanks to sister, Charlene; mother, Mary Nell; nephew, Jeremy; sister-in-law, Trudy; and Kindred Hospice for all of their tender loving care during Charlotte's time of need.
She was preceded in death by her father, Johnny Mack, and her grandparents.
A cremation memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Gadsden Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Reverend Daniel Barkley will be officiating.
Donations may be made to the church or to www.theaftd.org in Charlotte's name.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 21, 2019