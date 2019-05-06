|
|
Charlotte Bowen, 68, of Attalla passed from this life to join her Lord in Heaven on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Morgan Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Harold Adcock will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
Charlotte was a longtime member of Shady Grove Baptist Church where she taught the Young Adults' Sunday School class. She was a graduate of Jacksonville State University where she received her bachelor's in education and later received her master's in education from the University of Alabama. She was a retired teacher with Attalla City Schools where she taught at Stowers Hill Elementary School. Charlotte was a dedicated and loving wife and mother, foremost. She especially loved her role as Nana. Charlotte's grandsons were her heart and joy. She was a wonderful woman that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished.
Those preceding her in death include her father, Milas Monroe Dorsett; and mother, Billie Ruth Davis.
She leaves behind her husband of 50 years, Jerry Bowen; daughter, Susan (Danny) Bishop; grandsons, Cody and Andrew Bishop; siblings, Susan (Michael) West, Sherry (Joseph) Browning, Nancy Hill and Macky Dorsett; aunt, Betty (Harry) Mosteller; along with many extended family members and friends.
Pallbearers will be Cody Bishop, Andrew Bishop, Steve West, Bryant West, Jimmy Fore, and Magnum Waldrop.
Special thanks to Rachel Hardin, Elizabeth Culberson, Kasey Hill, Amedisys Hospice, and Home Instead Senior Care.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 2 until 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 6, 2019