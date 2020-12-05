Charlotte Mayhall Alexander

Centre - Charlotte Mayhall Alexander, 74 of Centre went to be with our Lord on November 29,2020. She was preceded in death by her mother Reba Mayhall. She is survived by her son Scott Alexander, daughter Susan (Scott) Bonds; granddaughters, Danielle (Matt) Locklear, Emily Bonds, Caycee Bonds, and great grandson Will Locklear. Also survived by her Aunts Carylon Mayhall and Bertice Shropshire as well as several cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at Neil Hill Cemetery in Centre on December 13, 2020 @2:30pm. Bro. Chris Walker will be officiating. Friends and family are invited to share a memory of Charlotte at this time if they wish to do so. Due to COVID we ask that all attending wear a mask if able and bring your own folding chair. Dress will be casual. Special thanks to Cross Creek Community Church, Cremation Services of East Alabama, and to ProHealth Hospice.



