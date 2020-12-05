1/1
Charlotte Mayhall Alexander
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte Mayhall Alexander
Centre - Charlotte Mayhall Alexander, 74 of Centre went to be with our Lord on November 29,2020. She was preceded in death by her mother Reba Mayhall. She is survived by her son Scott Alexander, daughter Susan (Scott) Bonds; granddaughters, Danielle (Matt) Locklear, Emily Bonds, Caycee Bonds, and great grandson Will Locklear. Also survived by her Aunts Carylon Mayhall and Bertice Shropshire as well as several cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at Neil Hill Cemetery in Centre on December 13, 2020 @2:30pm. Bro. Chris Walker will be officiating. Friends and family are invited to share a memory of Charlotte at this time if they wish to do so. Due to COVID we ask that all attending wear a mask if able and bring your own folding chair. Dress will be casual. Special thanks to Cross Creek Community Church, Cremation Services of East Alabama, and to ProHealth Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved