Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, January 17 at Crestwood Funeral Home for Charlotte Nance Pruitt, who passed from this life to join her Lord and Savior and family that has gone on.
Charlotte was born to A.J. and Rilla Nance. She was raised in the Alabama City area and attended Emma Sansom High School. Charlotte attended Briarwood Baptist Church for 19 years. She was an active member, singing in the choir and helping any way she could. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved and was a devoted wife to her husband, David. They were married 58 years. She was devoted to her children and grandchildren. Charlotte loved their lake home and enjoyed entertaining friends with cookouts on the lake.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Albert "Pug" Nance; sister, Billa Joyce Cook; nephew, Lamar Cook; and niece, Diane Hayes.
Charlotte is survived by her husband, Kenneth David Pruitt Jr.; daughter, Karen Aultman; sons, David (Sherry) Pruitt and Keith (Amelda) Pruitt; grandsons, Landon Aultman and Kayce Aultman, Brandon (Macy) Pruitt and Dustin Pruitt. They have one great-grandson, Micah Pruitt. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Sue Range and Nancy Davenport; brothers-in-law, Leonard Cook and James Range; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Charlotte was known for her keen sense of humor and love of helping her friends and family.
Heaven just got sweeter having Charlotte joining the Heavenly Host.
The family will receive friends from noon until time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 15, 2020