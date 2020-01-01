|
Funeral services for Mrs. Stowe, 68, of Glencoe, will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Collier-Butler from 10:30 until the time of the service. Mrs. Stowe passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, after an extended illness. An interment service and burial will be at Glenwood Cemetery, Fort Payne, AL.
Cherlyn was preceded in death by her parents, John Joseph "Joe" and Zubie Parton Clayton; in-laws, Lawrence M. and Zell Cassidy Stowe, all of Fort Payne.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Cassidy Stowe; her daughters, Catherine Ruth Stowe, Glencoe, and Christina Marcile Stowe, Nashville, TN; her brother, Ronald Joseph Clayton and her sister-in-law, Jerrilyn Champion Clayton, of Huntsville, AL.
Cherlyn was a native of DeKalb County, AL. She was born in Fort Payne and lived her early childhood at Pleasant Hill Community near Fyffe, AL. She later moved to Fort Payne and graduated from Fort Payne High School. She received both B.S. (Elementary Education) and M.S. (Counseling) degrees from Jacksonville State University.
She taught at Glencoe Elementary School for 10 years in the Etowah County School System, after which she worked at Gadsden State Community College for 30 years as the following: Director of Upward Bound, Director of Special Services, and Director of Talent Search.
During her tenure at Gadsden State, she received the 2004 Chancellor's Administrator of the Year Award from the Alabama Community College System and received the 2006 Postsecondary Division of the Alabama Education Association (AEA) Award.
Cherlyn was very active in AEA. She served four terms on the AEA Board of Directors and served as a Legislative/Congressional Contact, UniServ Council President, AEA and NEA Delegate to the representative assemblies, Local Officer, and Association Building Representative.
Cherlyn had a beautiful singing voice. She sang in churches in Fort Payne and Glencoe. She also loved traveling, Alabama Football, and being with her family and friends, especially her daughters.
The pallbearers will be Shawn Black, Butch Cassidy, Michael Cassidy, Wayne Jackson, Kim Pentecost, Kent Phillips and George Terrell Jr.
Memorial contributions can be donated to the First United Methodist Church of Glencoe (314 Third Ave., Glencoe, AL 35905) OR www.curepsp.org/cherlyn.
The family wishes to express their appreciation for the support their family and friends have shown during this time. They also wish to express their gratitude to the caregivers who have cared for Cherlyn during her illness. Special thanks to the City of Glencoe Senior Outreach program for their services.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 1, 2020