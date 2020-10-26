Cherry Westbrook Brown

Funeral services will be Tuesday, 1 pm, at Crestwood Chapel for Mrs. Cherry Westbrook Brown, age 79, of Attalla, who entered into eternal rest and Glory, Friday 23, 2020. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Hank Brown, her parents Hershel and Inez Westbrook, brother Jerry (Tyra) Westbrook and loving sister Tressie (Bill) Griffith. She is survived by niece Stephanie (David) Brewer and grand- nephew Chad Brewer all of Las Vegas Nevada. Niece Misty Griffith and brother in law Bill Griffith both of Lawrenceville Georgia, Stepson's Mark Brown, Birmingham Alabama and Micah(Carrie) Brown, Glencoe Alabama, and step grand-children Jade Brown and Joshua Brown, both of Birmingham Alabama. She leaves behind a host of relatives and friends to serve as a testimony of her love of life and laughter. She wished to express her deepest gratitude to all her caregivers over the past few years, especially her care teams at Fresenius Kidney Care, Compassus Hospice and "Her Girls" at Butterfly Home Care, along with all the staff members and residents of Cherry Creek Village Attalla .To all that knew and loved her, she wished to give us all one last farewell, which we have all come to know so well: "Bye Y'all.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 12 pm until the time of service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store