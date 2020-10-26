1/
Cherry Westbrook Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cherry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cherry Westbrook Brown
Funeral services will be Tuesday, 1 pm, at Crestwood Chapel for Mrs. Cherry Westbrook Brown, age 79, of Attalla, who entered into eternal rest and Glory, Friday 23, 2020. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Hank Brown, her parents Hershel and Inez Westbrook, brother Jerry (Tyra) Westbrook and loving sister Tressie (Bill) Griffith. She is survived by niece Stephanie (David) Brewer and grand- nephew Chad Brewer all of Las Vegas Nevada. Niece Misty Griffith and brother in law Bill Griffith both of Lawrenceville Georgia, Stepson's Mark Brown, Birmingham Alabama and Micah(Carrie) Brown, Glencoe Alabama, and step grand-children Jade Brown and Joshua Brown, both of Birmingham Alabama. She leaves behind a host of relatives and friends to serve as a testimony of her love of life and laughter. She wished to express her deepest gratitude to all her caregivers over the past few years, especially her care teams at Fresenius Kidney Care, Compassus Hospice and "Her Girls" at Butterfly Home Care, along with all the staff members and residents of Cherry Creek Village Attalla .To all that knew and loved her, she wished to give us all one last farewell, which we have all come to know so well: "Bye Y'all.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 12 pm until the time of service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
12:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved