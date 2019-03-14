Home

Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Chester Berry
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Rainbow Drive
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:30 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Rainbow Drive
Chester (Chet) Edwin Berry, 78, of Southside, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was a lifetime resident of Southside and a member of Southside Baptist Church. He was a 1959 graduate of Southside High School, graduated with top honors from Jacksonville State University with a Bachelor's degree and earned his Master's from Harvard Business School. Chester was an avid Beagle lover and was inducted into the Beagle Hall of Fame. He was a District Supervisor of Quick Shops for many years and most recently drove for Etowah County Rural Transportation.
He was preceded in death by parents, George and Willie Mae Berry; children, Stan Berry, Chris Beard, Desiree Beard; great-granddaughter, Lexi; and three brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Berry; children, Susan Burke, David Pearsall (Jeri), Pam Love (Brad) and Jonathan Beard (Jessica); sister, Elaine Grimes; and 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Collier-Butler Funeral Home on Rainbow Drive, on Friday, March 15. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with service at 12:30 p.m. Services will be conducted by Lauil Thompson and Rev. Larry Fuhrman. Pallbearers will be Randy Berry, Brian Mashburn, Kenny Burke, Ken Sexton, Tim Choate and Hunter Cleveland.
Special thanks to Dr. K.J. Shah, Riverview Regional Medical Center nurses and staff, and Alacare Hospice nurses and aides.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 14, 2019
