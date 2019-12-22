|
|
Donald Christopher "Chris" Driskell, 48, of Ringgold, Georgia, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Chris was a member of Crosspath Church where he served as a Sunday School Teacher and sang in the choir. He enjoyed hunting, and took pride in training his hunting dogs. The only thing he loved more than Alabama football and listening to Elvis Presley was spending time with his
family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald W. Driskell and father-in-law, Johnny S. Garrard III.
Chris is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Brandie Driskell; mother, Joyce Vinson Hall; stepfather, Jim Hall; daughters, Grace and Anna Driskell; sons, Walker and Hudson Driskell; sister, Dawn (Pat) Golwitzer; brother, Lance (Robyn) Driskell; mother-in-law, Marlene Meadows; sister-in-law, Jennifer Wright; brother-in-law, John M. (Kelly) Meadows II and several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.heritagebattlefield.com to view the memorial tribute and share words of comfort with the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family.
Funeral services are at 10 a.m. (EST) Monday in the Heritage FH Chapel with Ronnie Mitchell officiating. The family will receive friends 4-8 p.m. (EST) Sunday at Heritage Funeral Home and Crematory, Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, and noon-2 p.m. (CST) Monday (we wish for this time of mourning to be for family members only) at Crestwood Funeral Home in Gadsden followed by interment at Crestwood Cemetery.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 22, 2019