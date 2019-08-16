|
|
Funeral services will be noon Friday at Crestwood Chapel for Mrs. Chris Diggs, 91, of Gadsden, who died Wednesday. Reverends Tim Diggs and Roger Beshears will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Mrs. Diggs will be remembered as a very sweet and kind lady. She couldn't do enough for the love of her life, her husband Gene, whom she met in July of 1947 and married on September 23, 1947. They were happily together until his passing in 2012. She was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church of Gadsden. Mrs. Diggs was loved by all and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by husband, Gene; parents, Roy and Maggie Heald; and brothers, Roy, Lloyd and Walter Heald.
She is survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law.
Special thanks to her Mount Carmel Church Family and the staff of Gadsden Health Care.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service today at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 16, 2019