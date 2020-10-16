1/1
Christa Michelle Marks
Christa Michelle Marks, 49, died on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Per her wishes, there will be no public services.
Christa was a free spirit who loved life. She was continually making others laugh and could be found entertaining people with her music, dancing, and cooking. Christa was a wonderful person, loving her family and friends with her whole heart. She had a passion for being outdoors and loved kayaking and fishing in her spare time. Having a passion for kids, Christa enjoyed teaching them and caring for them, especially her nieces and nephews. Christa enjoyed attending church and teaching Sunday School when she was able, and especially enjoyed caring for her little dog, Priscilla. She will be deeply missed, but forever remembered.
Christa was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Gifford Brown; her niece, Tiffany Brown; her grandparents, Gaylord and Betty Gifford; one aunt, Elaine Higgins; and a cousin, Jamie Barron.
Left to cherish Christa's memory are her many family members and friends.
Online condolences to the family at www.annistonmemorial.com.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
