Ms. Christine K. James, 85, Attalla, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Michael Kelley, Jackey Rooks, Darryl James, Jeffery James, Gregory James, Kathy James, Terrell James, Danny James, Kaylar James-McCain; brother, Benjamin Kelley; adopted sister and brother, Phylis (Clinton) Bothwell; Carl (Gina) Kelley; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Public Viewing will be noon-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Funeral Services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the West Gadsden Funeral Home (Betty D. Robinson) Chapel. Pastor Harold J. Kimble officiating. Burial in Lincoln Hill Memorial Park.

Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004

