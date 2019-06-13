|
|
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Crestwood Chapel for Mrs. Christine Lumpkin, 90, of Rainbow City, who died Monday. The Rev. Lauil Thompson will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Mrs. Lumpkin will be remembered as a gentle soul, worked in accounting, loved antiquing both buying and selling, lived a simple life and was happy with whatever came her way. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by husband Ollie Lumpkin, son Alan Hooks, parents John and Myrtle Cheatwood, siblings J.E., Fred, Enman, Zora and Catherine.
She is survived by son Barry (Deb) Hooks, twin sister Herstine Shaw, grandchildren, Amy (Brandon) Brooks, Adam Hooks, great grandchildren, Logan and Kayla Brooks, step-grandchildren Jonathan (Megan) and Holland Hood, Cartie(Kevin) and Arlis Mitchell and a large extended family.
Special thanks to nieces Sheila and Diane and all the caregivers who were there when we needed them.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 13, 2019