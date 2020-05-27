|
"And in the end the love you take is equal to the love you make" –The Beatles
Funeral services for Christopher Anthony Harris, 66, of Jacksonville, AL, will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Reverend Andy Yarnell officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Forrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of the service at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Christopher Anthony Harris entered the world in the usual way on January 28, 1954, in Gadsden, Alabama, at the old Baptist Memorial Hospital. Born to Alvon and Virginia Harris as a late-in-life surprise, Christopher quickly became the beloved son of everyone in his family, especially his older siblings, Gayle and Sonny. Doted on and spoiled by his maternal aunts, Mama Liz, Mama Sarah, Aunt Lillian and Aunt Ella, rumor had it that Chris's feet did not touch the ground until well after 2 years of age. It is no wonder then, that Chris would go on to lead a creative and full life with such an early foundation cemented in so much love and encouragement.
Chris showed amazing aptitude at a young age for art. Chris's budding talent was nurtured and encouraged from age 4 by his sister-in-law, Robbie Ann Harris, a professional graphic artist (and 16 years his senior). They sat for hours and drew pictures together at every opportunity. Chris had a successful and diverse career in art and music after attending Gadsden State Junior College and graduating from the University of Alabama in 1976 with a degree in Graphic Design. He made his mark in the late '70s as the Art Director of Mountain Graphics in Jacksonville, Alabama. As a talented and creative illustrator, he designed tour shirts for rock artists such as Heart, Bruce Springsteen and Styx, and country artists such as Alabama, Hank Williams Jr. and The Charlie Daniels Band. Chris later worked as a silkscreen designer in Atlanta in the early '80s before returning to Alabama in the mid-'80s to join The American Design Studio. Chris branched out to work with Potts Marketing Group in the 2000s as an advertising designer and webmaster. Chris was also a very talented painter and applied his unique style to many literary, movie and music stars. In the '80s, Chris also designed game arcades and was a pioneer in web design in the early '90s. Chris even dabbled in sculpture and stage design.
As a drummer, he was initially influenced by his father Al, who was a saxophone player, and his brother Sonny, an Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame drummer. Chris began playing in rock bands in 1987 with Brain Damage, which later became Gypsy Rose. In the '90s, he played with Dick 'n Jane and Snafu, and in the late 1990s and early 2000s, he was the drummer for Nu Jones. Since then, he has been with the band, Carlos Danger.
Chris's artistic activities produced many exciting, ecstatic and satisfying moments: times when his music was flowing effortlessly and powerfully and he shared knowing looks with his fellow bandmates. All these moments are experienced only by those with great talent and immense dedication to developing it. Chris was truly blessed throughout life by such moments.
Chris was a Christian. His soul was saved by the grace of God, and his love of God was evidenced every day in the way he lived his life and treated others. He was a member of First Methodist Church of Gadsden, Alabama, where he attended church with his parents, and after their passing, continued doing so with his cousin, Hazel Oliver. In the mid-1980s, First Baptist Church of Birmingham decreed that its Youth Choir would travel throughout America to spread The Word and to learn about essentially all the states and their capitals. Over a period of more than 10 years, Chris became beloved by First Baptist as he created special, unique T-shirts for each annual trip to illustrate the highlights of the places visited. The T-shirts still serve as vibrant reminders of these special times for the youth and their chaperones.
Chris was special. He was eccentric. Giving. He was a quiet soul. He was never loud and in your face about how the disappointments in life affected him. Instead, he chose to express his feelings through his art and music.
The beauty of his soul is reacted in the broken hearts of the friends and family that he has left behind. We all know that something exceptional has gone, but the hole that loss has left is too deep to fathom.
You take our hearts with you on your journey, Blackbird, free.
He was predeceased by father, Alvon Asbury Harris, and mother, Marian Virginia Christopher Harris, Gadsden, AL; sister, Virginia Gayle Harris Williamon, and brother-in-law, Dr. Robert Donald Williamon, Linden, AL.
He is survived by brother, Alvon Asbury "Sonny" Harris Jr. (Robbie Ann), Birmingham, AL; nephews: Robert Donald Williamon Jr. (Donna Ann), Birmingham, AL; David Anthony Harris (Brenda), Birmingham, AL; and Stephen Gibbons Harris (Holli), Birmingham, AL; nieces: Donna Gayle Williamon Ellis (Pete), Atlanta, GA; and Jennifer Hayes Harris Russell (Lance), Memphis, TN; grand-nephews: Blake Austin Harris (Danielle), Birmingham, AL; David Tyler Harris (Jordan), Birmingham, AL; Robert Donald (Trey) Williamon III, Birmingham, AL; Jacob Stephen Harris, Birmingham, AL; Luke Harris Russell and Charles Gibbons Russell, Memphis, TN; grand-nieces: Hannah Kathryn Harris Delk (Larkin), Birmingham, AL; and Kamryn Nicole Harris, Birmingham, AL; cat babies, Galadriel and Sneaker, Jacksonville, AL.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The League for Animal Welfare organization in Anniston, AL.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 27, 2020