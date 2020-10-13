1/1
Christopher George Murray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher George Murray, 40, passed from this earth on October 8, 2020, in Gadsden, Alabama.
Funeral service was at 1 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Collier-Butler Chapel. The family received friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the hour of service. Burial was at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery in Southside. Collier-Butler Funeral Home directed services.
Chris was a 1998 graduate of Southside High School. A funny and loving father, son and friend, he will be forever in our memories. As much as he loved family and friends, it was Chris's daughter, Hayley Grace, who was the absolute love of his life.
Chris is survived by his daughter, Hayley Grace Murray, Gadsden, AL; mother, Patsy Bonney Iliff, and her husband, George Iliff, Southside, AL; father, Terry Lane Murray, Rainbow City, AL; brother, Dustin Lane Murray (Naomi), Alexandria, AL; adopted brother, Kevin Arrowood (Ashley); stepsisters, Ashley Kendrick (Jonathan) and Devan Williams; aunts, Deborah Morgan Holt (Tom), Shirley Watwood (Gerald), and Shelia Murray; uncles, Larry Murray (Cindy), Gary Murray (Terri), and step-uncle, Jesse Paul Turner; nieces and nephews, Paisley, Erica, Savannah, Emeryson, Everley, and Easton, Brayden and Aubree; his forever best friend, Taylor Whitaker Murray Elkins, Gadsden, AL; and constant friend and companion, Bandit. Chris also leaves behind a host of cousins and step-cousins.
Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents, William Nichols Bonney, Nancy Sue Turner, and George and Bonnie Murray; step-grandfather, Jesse B. Turner; great-grandparents, Carl and Viola Harp and George and Claudia Adams; and uncles, Jerry Wayne Murray and Gary Morgan.
Pallbearers: Dustin Murray, Nicolas Whisenant, Kevin Arrowood, Eddie Hyatt, Jason Bishop, and Jesse Paul Turner.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Collier-Butler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved