Christopher George Murray, 40, passed from this earth on October 8, 2020, in Gadsden, Alabama.

Funeral service was at 1 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Collier-Butler Chapel. The family received friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the hour of service. Burial was at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery in Southside. Collier-Butler Funeral Home directed services.

Chris was a 1998 graduate of Southside High School. A funny and loving father, son and friend, he will be forever in our memories. As much as he loved family and friends, it was Chris's daughter, Hayley Grace, who was the absolute love of his life.

Chris is survived by his daughter, Hayley Grace Murray, Gadsden, AL; mother, Patsy Bonney Iliff, and her husband, George Iliff, Southside, AL; father, Terry Lane Murray, Rainbow City, AL; brother, Dustin Lane Murray (Naomi), Alexandria, AL; adopted brother, Kevin Arrowood (Ashley); stepsisters, Ashley Kendrick (Jonathan) and Devan Williams; aunts, Deborah Morgan Holt (Tom), Shirley Watwood (Gerald), and Shelia Murray; uncles, Larry Murray (Cindy), Gary Murray (Terri), and step-uncle, Jesse Paul Turner; nieces and nephews, Paisley, Erica, Savannah, Emeryson, Everley, and Easton, Brayden and Aubree; his forever best friend, Taylor Whitaker Murray Elkins, Gadsden, AL; and constant friend and companion, Bandit. Chris also leaves behind a host of cousins and step-cousins.

Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents, William Nichols Bonney, Nancy Sue Turner, and George and Bonnie Murray; step-grandfather, Jesse B. Turner; great-grandparents, Carl and Viola Harp and George and Claudia Adams; and uncles, Jerry Wayne Murray and Gary Morgan.

Pallbearers: Dustin Murray, Nicolas Whisenant, Kevin Arrowood, Eddie Hyatt, Jason Bishop, and Jesse Paul Turner.

