Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Village Chapel for Christy Michelle (Bowen) Morrison, 45, Gadsden, who died Friday, January 31, 2020. Bishop Harvey Garner and Rev. Andy Hyde will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Christy was a Native American and loved the bloodline. She loved music and her family.
She was preceded in death by her son, William Lee Yates; brother, Ronnie Dale Bowen; and grandparents, Lucy and Abb Bowen, and Junior and Doshie Smith.
Mrs. Morrison is survived by her husband, William Shane Morrison; children, Brittany (David) Holmes and Andrew Yates; parents, Lee and Charlotte Bowen; stepchildren, Dakota (Haleigh) Ellzey, Katrina (Ryan) Washburn, William (Mekayla) Morrison and Stephanie Ellzey; grandchildren, Julia, Paige, Katrina, Layla and Harlyn Holmes, Levi Morris, Mason Washburn, Bentlee Ellzey, Dean Morrison and Madox Washburn; siblings, Kyle Bowen and Shaney (Daniel) Chambers; special friends, Mickey Guthrie and Sherry Bone.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Gladden, David Holmes, Daniel Chambers, Austin Chambers, Jason Thornberry and Mickey Guthrie.
Special thanks to the staff of Riverview, and Dr. Patel and Dr. Narayan of Northeast Cardiology.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 4, 2020