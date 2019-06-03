|
|
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Village Chapel for Clara Belle Hopper, 90, Southside, who died Friday, May 31, 2019. The Rev. Bud Swindall will officiate. Burial will follow at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery, Southside. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Hopper was preceded in death by her spouse, James Hopper; parents, Horace and Ella Mae Jenkins; and siblings, Grace Payne, Lucille Boozer, Lois Handy, Dewey Jenkins, and Hoyt Jenkins.
She is survived by her children, Gary (Greta) Hopper, Joan (Ricky) Lowery, Vicki Brooks, and Jeff Hopper; 7 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Gadsden Health and Rehab and Riverview Regional Medical Center.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 3, 2019