|
|
Clara Bobo Lumpkin, age 93, a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, departed this life for her heavenly home on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
She was dearly loved by all and lived for her family, friends, and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a faithful and longtime member of Twelfth Street Baptist and Bellevue Baptist Churches.
She was born and raised in Etowah and DeKalb counties and resided in Gadsden, Alabama, most of her life. She was a graduate of Collinsville High School and attended the University of Alabama center in Gadsden for a short time after graduating from high school.
"Bennie", as she was known by her friends, was a very special lady. She was faithful to visit, send cards, and was always available to serve in any capacity needed. Few, if any, special occasions ever failed to be recognized by at least a phone call, card, or gift. She was known for her southern cooking and countless family members and friends enjoyed many wonderful meals lovingly prepared by her. Bennie was a very generous and unselfish Christian role model, whose commitment to prayer was an inspiration to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed, but we rejoice that she is now gloriously home in Heaven.
She was preceded in death by parents, G.A. Bobo Sr. and Vernon Bryant Bobo; late husband, P.A. Lumpkin; sister, Elna Bobo Wright; and brothers, William A. Bobo and James S. Bobo.
Survivors include daughter, Brenda Lumpkin McKay (Sandy), Chattanooga, Tennessee; son, Mark Anthony Lumpkin (Ruth), Jacksonville, Alabama; and two granddaughters, Laura Elizabeth Lumpkin Hart (Jonathan), New York, New York; and Sarah Catherine Lumpkin, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; brothers, G.A. Bobo, Jr. (Helen), Longview, Texas and Max S. Bobo, Hokes Bluff, Alabama; sister, Dorothy Bobo Stanley, Prattville, Alabama; sisters-inlaw Nancy G. Bobo, Hokes Bluff, Alabama, Jettie Ruth Lumpkin, Gadsden, Alabama and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be James Chambers, Danny Hankins, Bud Stewart, Wayne Eads, Jim Hicks, Gary Wright, and David Elliott. Honorary pallbearers include Dr. Phil Walton and Bill Hale.
The family extends love and gratitude to precious neighbors and friends, Joan and Scott Williamson, Florence Dial, James and Jeanne Chambers, Maxine Mashburn, and Jerry and B. J. Reaves.
A celebration of the life of Clara (Bennie) Lumpkin will be held at the Collier Butler Funeral Home in Gadsden on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with the memorial service at 12:30. A private family graveside service will be held near Collinsville.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 3, 2020