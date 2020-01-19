|
|
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Collier-Butler Chapel for Clara Campbell Dunnington, 91, formerly of Gadsden, who passed away on Saturday Jan. 18, 2020. Rev. Larry Fuhrman will officiate, assisted by Rev. Mat Alexander. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Service will direct.
Clara was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Raymond Lee "Ray" Dunnington; her parents, Taylor and Lillie Campbell; sisters, Mary and Carlie Campbell; and brother, Ollie Campbell.
Clara leaves behind to cherish her memories, her children: Sandra "Sandy" Dunnington Galloway and husband, Rick Galloway of Hokes Bluff, James "Jim" Edwin Dunnington and wife, Dr. Celeste Stonecypher Dunnington of Glencoe, Kenneth "Ken" Ray Dunnington and wife, Michele Nichols Dunnington of Olive Branch, Mississippi, Rebecca "Becky" Lynn Dunnington Smith and husband, Benjamin Smith of Loudon, Tennessee. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind a brother, Gary Campbell, Dayton, Ohio and several nephews and nieces.
Clara was born on Oct. 15, 1928 in Kentucky and upon graduating from high school, she moved to Ohio where she met the love of her life. They were married for 69 years and raised four loving children, who loved and respected her dearly. She loved her God, family and church. They were members of First Baptist Church Gadsden for over 50 years. She loved working in the church library and being a part of the Ladies ministries. She loved to cook and do needlework and sew. She also had the amazing talent of painting on canvas leaving beautiful artwork, which all her children will cherish. She was also known for her delicious buttermilk pie and holiday cookies and for hosting many events at their beautiful home on the Coosa River. Her yard was always immaculate because of her love for gardening and growing gorgeous flowers. The memories she made in her home on the Coosa River with all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will be cherished forever.
Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Gadsden.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 19, 2020