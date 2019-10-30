Home

Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont
6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy.
Piedmont, AL 36272
256-447-7113
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Piedmont Memory Gardens
Clara E. Bostian Obituary
Graveside service for Clara E. Bostian, 90, of Piedmont, will be 2 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Piedmont Memory Gardens, with the Rev. Wayne Lester officiating. The family will receive friends from noon to 1:45 p.m. Thursday at Thompson Funeral Home.
Mrs. Bostian passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at her home.
Survivors include two daughters, Debbie Neal (Bob) of Glencoe and Ann Rainey of Piedmont; two grandchildren, Alan Neal (Beverly) and Erika Turner (Heath), all of Southside; four great-grandchildren, Bailee, Jackson, Rylee and Evan; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Bob Neal, Alan Neal, Heath Turner, Rick Neal and Rickey Dale Jennings.
Mrs. Bostian was a longtime resident of Piedmont. She enjoyed sewing, crafts and painting. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Bostian was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Bostian; daughter, Brenda; son-in-law, Dudley Rainey; sister, Dean Bishop; and brother, Bo Hammett.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 30, 2019
