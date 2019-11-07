|
|
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Clara Green Watkins, age 76, of Hokes Bluff, who passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Pastor Eddie Gooch will officiate. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Clara was a graduate of Hokes Bluff High School. She retired from Fred Allen's Florist after 20 years and later owned the Wedding Shop in Hokes Bluff. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. She adored her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, spending time with her family and listening to gospel music.
Clara was a kind and loving wife, mother, sister and Nana who was adored by her family. She was loved by all who knew her. She had a gentle spirit and faced her medical challenges with strength and courage. Although we will miss her greatly, we know that she is celebrating with Jerry in Heaven and we know we will see her again.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Jerry Watkins; parents, Ross and Dorothy Green; sister, Shirley Grace.
She is lovingly remembered by her children: Greg (Letitia) Watkins, Todd Watkins (Michele Downey) and Christi (Bob) Hurd; grandchildren: Lauren Watkins (Jace Fry), Matthew (Leighton) Watkins, Kayleigh Watkins, Abby Watkins, Robert (Carrie) Hurd and Katrina Hurd; great-grandson: Hayden Fry; sisters: Patricia "Pat" Green, June Holcomb; several nieces and nephews; and special family Don and Gloria Guthrie.
Pallbearers will be Mike Watkins, Rick Watkins, Derek Watkins, Bob Smith, King Chavers, and Glenn Tommie.
Special thanks to Mountain Cove Assisted Living, UAB Special Care Unit, the nursing staff at Noland Hospital in Birmingham and Lisa Lasseter with Alacare Home Health.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 7, 2019