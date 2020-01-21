|
|
Clara L. Smith, 100, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. Funeral service will be 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, at Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel, followed by burial at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Rev. Darrell Brown will officiate. Collier-Butler directing.
Mrs. Smith was a longtime resident of Gadsden. She was attended Glencoe Cumberland Presbyterian Church and was a prior member of Twelfth Street Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Smith; son, Jerry W. Smith; her parents; one brother; and two sisters.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Judy Smith; grandchildren, Jeffery Paul Smith (Beth) and Jana Rae Glanze (Vincent); great-grandchildren, Ethan Heath, Marla Smith, Paul Smith, Molly Smith and Drew Glanze; sister, Doris Milan (Ray); and several in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Smith family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 21, 2020