Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
Clara L. Smith Obituary
Clara L. Smith, 100, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. Funeral service will be 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, at Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel, followed by burial at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Rev. Darrell Brown will officiate. Collier-Butler directing.
Mrs. Smith was a longtime resident of Gadsden. She was attended Glencoe Cumberland Presbyterian Church and was a prior member of Twelfth Street Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Smith; son, Jerry W. Smith; her parents; one brother; and two sisters.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Judy Smith; grandchildren, Jeffery Paul Smith (Beth) and Jana Rae Glanze (Vincent); great-grandchildren, Ethan Heath, Marla Smith, Paul Smith, Molly Smith and Drew Glanze; sister, Doris Milan (Ray); and several in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Smith family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 21, 2020
