Celebration of Life for Clara Ruby Woodget Leonard-Foster will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Mount Olive Baptist Church. Pastor Louis Leonard, officiating. Interment will follow at Lincoln Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Victory Missionary Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Rev. Moses Foster, Attalla, AL; beloved sons, both the apple of her eye, Raymond Woodget (Janice Underwood), Dennis Ray Leonard (Linda Hammond), Gadsden, AL; two granddaughters, Tiara Fears Leonard, Gadsden, AL, Faith Suazo, Houston, TX; brothers, Author F. Woodget, Gadsden, AL, James Melvin Woodget, Detroit, MI; special friends, Christine Hopper, Mary Ann Williams, Annie Ruth Guyton, Sylvia Turner, Rosie Byers, Donald Horton, James Page; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the many deeds and kindness shown during their time of sorrow. Special thanks to Gadsden Regional Medical Center 7th Floor, CCU, MICU, Dr. Debora Reiland, Dr. Andrew Reiland, the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Family, Pastor & Mrs. Louis Leonard Sr., and Rev. & Mrs. T.A. Trammell.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 30, 2019