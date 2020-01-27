|
|
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Clarence Cox, who passed from this life on Jan. 25, 2020. Brother Rodney Gilmore officiating, Morgan Chapel directing.
Clarence is survived by his daughter, Ramona Gail Cox of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; granddaughters, Lisa Drum of Nashville, Tennessee, and Lori Bostick of Woodstock, Alabama; and granddaughters, Hollie (Brian) Holman and Jorden Oden, both of Attalla; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Cox was retired from Gulf States Steel. He loved and adored everyone in his family. He was a generous man who believed in helping others.
The family will accept friends from noon until time of service at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 27, 2020