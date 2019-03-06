Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Hartbarger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Eugene Hartbarger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clarence Eugene Hartbarger Obituary
Clarence Eugene Hartbarger, age 79, of Gadsden, passed away March 2, 2019.
Clarence was most comfortable in his overalls. He loved gardening, nature, outdoors, NASCAR and dearly loved his family. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sylvia Diane Hartbarger; 2 sons, Jason Lee Hartbarger and Brian Keith Hartbarger; Jason's fiancée, Amy Carpenter; daughter-in-law, Jaime Lynn Hartbarger; 12 grandchildren; 10 nephews; 7 nieces; and 1 sister, Shirley Summerford.
There will be a memorial celebration on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Gadsden.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.