Clarence Eugene Hartbarger, age 79, of Gadsden, passed away March 2, 2019.
Clarence was most comfortable in his overalls. He loved gardening, nature, outdoors, NASCAR and dearly loved his family. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sylvia Diane Hartbarger; 2 sons, Jason Lee Hartbarger and Brian Keith Hartbarger; Jason's fiancée, Amy Carpenter; daughter-in-law, Jaime Lynn Hartbarger; 12 grandchildren; 10 nephews; 7 nieces; and 1 sister, Shirley Summerford.
There will be a memorial celebration on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Gadsden.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 6, 2019