Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140

Clarence "Hap" Marvin Bryant Sr.

Clarence "Hap" Marvin Bryant Sr. Obituary
Mr. Clarence "Hap" Marvin Bryant Sr., 86, of Southside, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Collier-Butler Chapel. Rev. Joe Morgan will officiate. Burial will be held in Pilgrims Rest Cemetery.
Hap was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Jane Nix Bryant; son, Robert Keith "Rowdy" Bryant; parents, Ernest Wilford and Faye C. Bryant; brothers, Ernest "Pete" Bryant and Howell "Hal" Bryant.
He is survived by his son, Clarence M. "Skip" (Jeanne) Bryant Jr.; six grandchildren; brothers, Gerald "Jerry" Bryant and Charles "Buddy" Bryant.
The family will receive friends for visitation between the hours of 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Monday, prior to the service.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Bryant family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 23, 2020
