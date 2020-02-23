|
Mr. Clarence "Hap" Marvin Bryant Sr., 86, of Southside, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Collier-Butler Chapel. Rev. Joe Morgan will officiate. Burial will be held in Pilgrims Rest Cemetery.
Hap was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Jane Nix Bryant; son, Robert Keith "Rowdy" Bryant; parents, Ernest Wilford and Faye C. Bryant; brothers, Ernest "Pete" Bryant and Howell "Hal" Bryant.
He is survived by his son, Clarence M. "Skip" (Jeanne) Bryant Jr.; six grandchildren; brothers, Gerald "Jerry" Bryant and Charles "Buddy" Bryant.
The family will receive friends for visitation between the hours of 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Monday, prior to the service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 23, 2020