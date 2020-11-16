Clarence Monroe Pike, Jr.

Attalla - Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Clarence Monroe Pike, Jr., age 85 of Attalla, who passed from this life on November 14, 2020. Sammy O'Dell and Donnie Machen will officiate. Burial will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.

Clarence was born in Gadsden on April 14, 1935, and attended Gadsden High School. He served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy. He worked for Gulf State Steel for 44 years until his retirement. He was a member of Siberton Baptist Church. His passion was antique cars and restoring them. He was a member of the National Antique Auto Club and the Gadsden Antique Auto Club. He loved camping, and was a practical jokester. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who was loved by everyone he met.

He was preceded in death by his father, C.M. Pike Sr.; mother, Morna Spakes, and stepmother, Esther Pike. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mable "Peggy" Pike; daughter, Shelly (Phillip) Jordan of Attalla; grandson, Doug (Becky) Jordan of Attalla; granddaughter Erica (Eric) Roebuck of Hokes Bluff; great-grandchildren, Timothy (Tiffany) Parker, Christopher (Chloe) Jordan, Brianne Jordan, Winnie Jordan, Lee Johnson, and Jordan "JJ" Johnson; and brothers, Kenneth Pike and Ronnie (Karen) Pike.

Pallbearers will be Phillip Jordan, Doug Jordan, Christopher Jordan, Timothy Parker, Kenny Machen, and Jim Morris. Honorary pallbearers will be Denny Gray, Derral Gray, Darvin Gray, and Eric Roebuck.

The family would like to extend their special thanks to Theresa and Randy Hill, Charles and Jeanie O'Rear, and Kindred Hospice, especially Lindy and Megan.

The family will accept visitors at Morgan Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from noon until service time.



