Funeral services were held at Morgan Funeral Chapel on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at 3 p.m. for Clarence Othie Chamblee, age 99, of Attalla, who passed from this life on September 4, 2020. Elder Randy Dillion officiated. Burial was in Rainbow Memorial Cemetery. Morgan Funeral Home officiated.

Othie was a machinist at Republic Steel and supervisor of the machine shop for 43 years. He was faithful to Pilgrim's Rest Primitive Baptist Church of Attalla. He was a friend of everyone and never had a negative thing to say. His life was a great example of Christian Living. He was very faithful to his God and his county. He was a World War II veteran.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Cornelia Knight; second wife, Ella Ruth Rains; daughter, Germaine Wells; sister, Mae Allshouse; brothers, Shields, Omer and Pat Chamblee; and grandchild, Taylor Martin.

He is survived by his son, Ronald (Donna) Chamblee; stepdaughter, Faye (Rondell) Deberry; stepson, Mike (Elizabeth) Rains; brother, Marshall (Mary Ruth) Chamblee; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were grandsons and family. Honorary pallbearers were the staff at Riverview, Encompass Rehab and Home Health Instead.

Special thanks to Guerda Deravil and all neighbors, church members and family who have brought food, sent a card or prayed for the family.



The family accepted visitors on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel.

