Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Clarence Porter Cox Obituary
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Clarence Porter Cox, who passed from this life on January 25, 2020. Brother Rodney Gilmore officiating, Morgan Funeral Chapel directing. The family will accept friends from noon until time of service at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Mr. Cox was retired from Gulf States Steel after 41 years of service. He loved and adored everyone in his family. He was a generous man who believed in helping others.
Clarence was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marjorie Cranford Cox; daughter, Janice Williams; and grandson, Steven Williams.
He is survived by his daughter, Ramona Gail Martin of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; granddaughters, Lisa Drum of Nashville, Tennessee, and Lori (Tyler) Bostick of Woodstock, Alabama; and great-granddaughters, Hollie (Brian) Holman and Jorden Oden, both of Attalla, Alabama; six great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Bostick, Brian Holman, Elijah Denson, Micah Green and Luke Green. Honorary pallbearers will be nephews.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Comfort Care Hospice and Attalla Healthcare and Rehab.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
