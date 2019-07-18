|
|
Celebration of life service for MSgt. Clarence G. Thomas Sr., 72, of Gadsden, AL, will be held at noon Friday, July 19, 2019, at Friendship Baptist Church in Attalla, AL, with Pastor Tyson Burwell officiating. Interment will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.
The memories of his wonderful and blessed life will forever be cherished by his loving wife of 13 years, Sharron Cameron Thomas; son, Clarence Gene (Heather) Thomas of Belgium; daughters, Alexusona Bozeman, Gadsden, Ashley Jordan Thomas, Gadsden; brothers, Gus Thomas Jr., Anniston, Cleveland (Bessie) Thomas, Anniston, Johnny (Jackie) Thomas, Atlanta, GA, James Thomas, Washington, DC; sister, Betty Thomas, Denver, CO; brother-in-law, T.I. Hilliard, New York, NY; sister-in-law, Linda Thomas, Anniston; uncles-in-law, Enoch Cameron, David Cameron, Michael Graves, Tim Graves; aunts-in-law, Anita Cameron, Cindy (Jeffrey) Kennedy, Karen Graves; special grandchildren, Audrey Thomas, Clarence G. Thomas III; special friends of the family, Tangelia Green, Carla Green, Emma Childs; and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and devoted friends.
The family will receive friends from 6-7 tonight at the funeral home. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service.
Professional service entrusted to Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory, 2412 Sansom Ave., Gadsden, AL 35904. Prestige Memorial, "Where the name is synonymous with service."
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 18, 2019