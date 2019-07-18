Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 438-5506
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
View Map
Reposing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
Attalla, AL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Attalla, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MSgt. Clarence Thomas Sr.


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MSgt. Clarence Thomas Sr. Obituary
Celebration of life service for MSgt. Clarence G. Thomas Sr., 72, of Gadsden, AL, will be held at noon Friday, July 19, 2019, at Friendship Baptist Church in Attalla, AL, with Pastor Tyson Burwell officiating. Interment will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.
The memories of his wonderful and blessed life will forever be cherished by his loving wife of 13 years, Sharron Cameron Thomas; son, Clarence Gene (Heather) Thomas of Belgium; daughters, Alexusona Bozeman, Gadsden, Ashley Jordan Thomas, Gadsden; brothers, Gus Thomas Jr., Anniston, Cleveland (Bessie) Thomas, Anniston, Johnny (Jackie) Thomas, Atlanta, GA, James Thomas, Washington, DC; sister, Betty Thomas, Denver, CO; brother-in-law, T.I. Hilliard, New York, NY; sister-in-law, Linda Thomas, Anniston; uncles-in-law, Enoch Cameron, David Cameron, Michael Graves, Tim Graves; aunts-in-law, Anita Cameron, Cindy (Jeffrey) Kennedy, Karen Graves; special grandchildren, Audrey Thomas, Clarence G. Thomas III; special friends of the family, Tangelia Green, Carla Green, Emma Childs; and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and devoted friends.
The family will receive friends from 6-7 tonight at the funeral home. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service.
Professional service entrusted to Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory, 2412 Sansom Ave., Gadsden, AL 35904. Prestige Memorial, "Where the name is synonymous with service."
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now