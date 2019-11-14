Home

Clarissa Ann (Hope) Coats

Clarissa Ann (Hope) Coats Obituary
Celebration of Life for Clarissa Ann (Hope) Coats will be 1 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at New Liberty Tabernacle of Praise Assembly of God; Pastor Willie J. Simmons, Pastor and Eulogist. Interment will follow at Lincoln Hill Cemetery. Ms. Coats will lie in repose one hour prior to the celebration hour.
She leaves to cherish her memories her loving and devoted children, Celeste Hope-Stoute, Danielle (Clyde) Taylor, David I. Coats; loving grandchildren, Danilya "Cookie" Stoute, Justin "PJ" Pope Jr., Demauriah "Juicy" Coats, Ezra Aiden Simmons; loving parents, Otis (Pearlie) Hope Jr.; loving and caring siblings, Jane Estelle Hope, Jeffery (Gloria) Hope, Lawrence (Phyllis) Matthews, Beverly (Leroy) Buckner, Alan Christopher Hope, Sonya Nechelle Hope, Sonya McCarter, Loretta (Masa) Gumiro, Sierra McKinney, Rodney (Grisla) Bolton; special cousin, Teresa Miller; special friends whom she loved dearly, Brenda Parker, Debraa Perry, Jennifer Crowley, Theresa Crowder, Valerie Borden, Lisa Frazier, Renita Harrell Davis, Benita Harrell Jemison, Renesse Swain, Quanita Hughley, Mary McCants, Sylvia Woods, Lillie Fryon; a host of other relatives and friends.
Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust." www.adams-buggs.com
Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
