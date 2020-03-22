|
Claude Bell, 87, of Attalla, passed through the pearly gates on Friday, March 20, 2020. Morgan Funeral Chapel is directing. David Carroll to officiate memorial service at a later date.
Claude was a longtime member of Malone Baptist Church. He was a graduate of the Alabama School of Trades, specializing in auto body repair. Throughout his life, he worked for companies such as Kelton Auto Body Repair, Bowman Transportation, C&S Oldsmobile garage, and Dwight Mills. He was an avid golfer and enthusiastic Alabama Crimson Tide fan. He served his country in the U.S. Army as a Korean War veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Earline Bell; his parents, Bessie and Festus Bell; and siblings, Stella Mae, Verlon, JD, Albert, and Arthur.
He is survived by his sons, Steve (Peggy) Bell and David Bell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Pitts, Kenneth Pitts, Donnie Hyatt, Jeremy Martin, Aaron Jordan, Burl Nance, and neighbor, Harold Collins.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 22, 2020