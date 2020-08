With heartfelt sympathy we announce the passing of Mr. Cleanthus Oliver Brewster, who transitioned from this earthly life on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the age of 42.Celebration of Life will be at noon Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service with Pastor Tyson Burwell presiding. Viewing will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020.Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust." www.adams-buggs.com