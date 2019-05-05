Home

Services
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Clifford James Carrell


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clifford James Carrell Obituary
Clifford James Carrell, 78, of Attalla, passed away peacefully and comfortably surrounded by his family on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Funeral service will be at 6 tonight at Morgan Funeral Chapel with visitation prior to the service from 4 until 6 p.m.
Cliff was born March 24, 1941 in Gadsden, to Thomas William Carrell and Marinee Carrell. Cliff traveled the South learning different jobs before he met and married Alice Joyce Lacks on Oct. 8, 1963 in Gadsden. Cliff and Alice lived in Atlanta for a few years when they had their first daughter, Donna Patricia Carrell. They later moved to Lubbock, Texas, where Cliff became an Electrolux vacuum seller. He was a top salesmen several times and his one claim to fame was selling to Merle Haggard's parents. After he stopped this career, he went on to become a dealer at an Enco Service Station in 1970. Later it became an Exxon. Shortly after this he had a son, James Kevin Carrell born Jan. 1, 1971. Cliff was in the service business for 28 years. After this, he went to truck driving school and started driving for Landstar for 16 years, where he earned his million safe miles driver award.
Cliff is survived by his wife, Alice; daughter, Donna and son-in-law, Troy Smiley; his son, Kevin; and his granddaughter, Morgan "babygirl"; and a grandson, Dustin and his fiancée, Madison McMullen.
Cliff was loved by all who met and knew him. His personality and character shine through his family, and he is leaving us to join family members that have passed on before him. Through his memories we will cherish all his love and laughter. He will be forever missed. We love you.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 5, 2019
