Collinsville Funeral Home
PO Drawer R
Collinsville, AL 35961
(256) 524-2131
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Hunt's Chapel Cemetery
Clifton Anderson


1931 - 2020
Clifton Anderson Obituary
On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Clifton Anderson, loving husband, father of three children, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at home at the age of 88 after a lengthy illness.
Clifton was born on September 22, 1931, in Cherokee County, Alabama, to William Burnett Anderson and Lois (King) Anderson. Clifton was a lifelong farmer in DeKalb County. On April 26, 1952, he married Mildred Marie "Bunky" Matthews. They raised one son, Robin Anderson; and two daughters, Mickey Rogers and Tammy Fields.
Clifton was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Marie "Bunky" Matthews Anderson; and his father, Burnett; and mother, Lois.
Clifton is survived by three children, Robin (Jean) Anderson, Mickey (Stan) Rogers and Tammy (Jimmy) Fields; four grandchildren, Kara (Randall) Miller, Kendra Whitley, Jared (Rachel) Anderson and Karlie Anderson; great-grandchildren, Layton Baggett, Coleton Pettus, Rylen Whitley, Brady Whitley, Janzen Guthrie, Ollie Anderson and Cora Anderson.
Clifton was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. April 17, 2020, at Hunt's Chapel Cemetery.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 17, 2020
